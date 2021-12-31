Kendall Capital Management Has $772,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $241.84. 22,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,565. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

