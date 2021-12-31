Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.55. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,312. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

