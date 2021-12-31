Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after buying an additional 71,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

PAG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

