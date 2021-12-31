Kendall Capital Management Buys 970 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.48. 27,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,672. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.