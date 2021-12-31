K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 0.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 525,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 8.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 378,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of INKAU opened at $10.14 on Friday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

