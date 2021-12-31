K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 7,000 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.06% of PureCycle Technologies worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 79.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Shares of PCT opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.