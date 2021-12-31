K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $482,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

