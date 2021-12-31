K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 273,042 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $227.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.