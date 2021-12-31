Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.64

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 10043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

