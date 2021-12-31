JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Conning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

