JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $765.80

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 765.80 ($10.29) and last traded at GBX 765.80 ($10.29), with a volume of 6207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 759 ($10.20).

The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 738.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 694.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a current ratio of 18.49.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

