Joseph A. Ruzynski Sells 4,765 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

