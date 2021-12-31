Joseph A. Ruzynski Sells 4,765 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $38.48.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
