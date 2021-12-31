Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $271.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.02 and a 200 day moving average of $239.24. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 372.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $50,704,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

