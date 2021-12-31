Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.39

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.39 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 2,041 ($27.44), with a volume of 713742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,050.32 ($27.56).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JMAT. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($33.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.64) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($38.31) to GBX 2,800 ($37.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.12) to GBX 2,290 ($30.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($38.98) to GBX 2,500 ($33.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,580 ($34.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,273.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,701.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.85) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($555.32). Also, insider Chris Mottershead bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($26.41) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,414.84). Insiders have acquired 1,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,578 over the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

