Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 343,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

