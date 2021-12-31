John Kent Walker Sells 2,498 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GOOG stock opened at $2,920.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,923.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,797.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

