Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on VBI Vaccines Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

VBIV stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.95. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

