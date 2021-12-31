Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £193 Price Target

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £193 ($259.44) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.97) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.53) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($228.53) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($201.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($229.74) to £171.90 ($231.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £164.63 ($221.31).

Shares of FLTR opened at £117.15 ($157.48) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 9,912 ($133.24) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($264.56). The firm has a market cap of £20.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -273.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is £131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

