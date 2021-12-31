Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.91% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at about $263,000.

NYSEARCA:DMAY opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

