Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $612,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.