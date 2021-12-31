Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $584,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMV opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

