Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $91.28 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

