Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PIPR opened at $180.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.69. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

