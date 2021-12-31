James Hambro & Partners Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for about 0.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Pool were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.29. 349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,226. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $546.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

