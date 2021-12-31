JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building apart from helping the company to capitalize on the increasingly lucrative technology-based gaming market. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 60 days.”

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 160,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,886,592.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

