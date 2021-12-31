IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Sells 2,600 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Upwork accounts for about 15.3% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Upwork worth $16,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -138.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.