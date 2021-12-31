iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.59

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.59 and last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

