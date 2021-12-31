iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the period.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

