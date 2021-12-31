iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Decreased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 158,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $837,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.