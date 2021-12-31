iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

