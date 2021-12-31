iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $3,203,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,489. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

