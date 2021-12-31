iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 77,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,066,489 shares.The stock last traded at $83.96 and had previously closed at $84.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

