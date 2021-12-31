iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $478.67 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $481.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

