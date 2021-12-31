iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Plans $0.16 None Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $545.05 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $374.86 and a one year high of $558.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.06 and its 200 day moving average is $476.03.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

