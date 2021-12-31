iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $308.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

