iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.