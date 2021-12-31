iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.06

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 882504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

