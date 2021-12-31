iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,689,581 shares.The stock last traded at $79.01 and had previously closed at $78.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,114,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,702,000 after acquiring an additional 876,597 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 720,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,462,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

