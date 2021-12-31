iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 69,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 695,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,143,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

