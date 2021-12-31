iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces None Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SCZ)

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,083. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

