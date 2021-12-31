iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Stake Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 4,062.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

