iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.11% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $140.02. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

