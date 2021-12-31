iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 63,317 shares.The stock last traded at $47.01 and had previously closed at $46.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $3.361 per share. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

