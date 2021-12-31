iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Position Raised by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 1.87% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $50,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after buying an additional 3,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,419,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $38.36.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $5.494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

