iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,503,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 421,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

