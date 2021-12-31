iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) to Issue None Dividend of $0.01 on January 5th

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

