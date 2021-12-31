iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $81.00 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.