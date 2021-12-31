iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) to Issue None Dividend of $0.25

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

HEWG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.79. 9,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,900. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.