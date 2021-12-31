iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63.

