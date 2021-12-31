iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after buying an additional 1,988,292 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 217,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

